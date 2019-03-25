TechShares (THS) Price Reaches $0.32

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. TechShares has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TechShares has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TechShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00091204 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000665 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TechShares

TechShares (CRYPTO:THS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. TechShares’ official website is www.techsharescommunity.com

TechShares Coin Trading

TechShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TechShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TechShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TechShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

