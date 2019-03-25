TD Securities Lowers Gluskin Sheff + Associates (GS) to Tender

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a C$14.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$12.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$12.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of GS traded up C$3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,044. The firm has a market cap of $348.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.05.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gluskin Sheff + Associates will post 1.23000011042819 EPS for the current year.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

