TCG Advisors LP Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $45.93 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $195.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

