Target Capital (TCI) Shares Down 11.1%

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) shares fell 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 199,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 277,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 41.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

