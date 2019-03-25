Tantalex Resources Corp (CNSX:TTX) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 42000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

WARNING: “Tantalex Resources (TTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/tantalex-resources-ttx-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-04.html.

About Tantalex Resources (CNSX:TTX)

Tantalex Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and distribution of lithium, tantalum, and other mineral properties in Africa. It primarily holds interests in the Buckell lithium project comprising two claims covering a total area of 920 square kilometers located in the Central African Kilbara Belt.

