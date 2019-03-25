Tantalex Resources (TTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Tantalex Resources Corp (CNSX:TTX) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 42000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.
About Tantalex Resources (CNSX:TTX)
Tantalex Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and distribution of lithium, tantalum, and other mineral properties in Africa. It primarily holds interests in the Buckell lithium project comprising two claims covering a total area of 920 square kilometers located in the Central African Kilbara Belt.
See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Tantalex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.