TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.58% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $183,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,708,000 after buying an additional 203,912 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,530. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

