Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Synaptics worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Synaptics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Synaptics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,511,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,194,000 after purchasing an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 179.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Synaptics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 16.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of SYNA opened at $32.72 on Monday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. Synaptics had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

