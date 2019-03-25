SwftCoin Price Tops $0.0012 (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $719.70 or 0.18224490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001333 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

