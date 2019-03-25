SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (SWMAY) and Universal (UVV) Head-To-Head Review

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and Universal (NYSE:UVV) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Universal 4.77% 8.54% 5.33%

85.5% of Universal shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Universal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Universal pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR does not pay a dividend. Universal has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Universal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Universal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal $2.03 billion 0.72 $105.66 million N/A N/A

Universal has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR.

Summary

Universal beats SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, Nick & Johnny, The Lab, G.3, Onico, ZYN, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The Other Tobacco Products segment provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brand names; chewing tobacco products under the Red Man brand name; and chew bags under the Thunder and General Cut brand names. The Lights segment offers matches under the Solstickan, Swan Vestas, Tres Estellas, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; and lighters under the Cricket brand name. This segment also provides complementary products, such as disposable razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. Swedish Match AB (publ) markets its products through supermarkets, convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce, snus stores, and pop-up stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco, and smokeless tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; e-liquid testing services; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke, as well as engages in the research and development growth trials with various partners for non-tobacco agriproducts production, such as vanilla and stevia. Further, it produces and sells dehydrated and juiced fruit and vegetable products, as well as provides water pipe style leaf tobacco; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

