Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.52% and a negative return on equity of 64.49%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.86. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. FMR LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 399.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,299 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.