Super Game Chain Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (SGCC)

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Super Game Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, FCoin and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Super Game Chain has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Super Game Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,343.00 worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Super Game Chain

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Super Game Chain is www.sgchain.io . The official message board for Super Game Chain is medium.com/@supergamechain

Super Game Chain Token Trading

Super Game Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, TOPBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Game Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Game Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

