Super Bitcoin (SBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Super Bitcoin (CURRENCY:SBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Super Bitcoin has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Super Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Super Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00093555 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg, BigONE and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015361 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Super Bitcoin Coin Profile

Super Bitcoin (CRYPTO:SBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Super Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @SuperBTC2 . Super Bitcoin’s official website is supersmartbitcoin.com . The official message board for Super Bitcoin is medium.com/@sbtc.org

Buying and Selling Super Bitcoin

Super Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, EXX, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Gate.io, CoinEgg, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

