Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 56,670 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,670 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

