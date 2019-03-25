Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 15,474 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $107.40 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.05.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 4,575 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $505,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $420,402.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,654 shares of company stock worth $9,963,524. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

