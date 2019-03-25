Suntrust Banks Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,584 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $128.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares in the company, valued at $13,889,026,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 834,190 shares of company stock worth $102,516,602. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/suntrust-banks-inc-decreases-holdings-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.