SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Northland Securities currently has a $8.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Ifs Securities restated a strong-buy rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $2.75 on Thursday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

