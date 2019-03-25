Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

NYSE SU traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 101,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,045. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

