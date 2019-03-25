Stratabound Minerals (SB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)
Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.
