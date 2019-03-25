Storm Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and $1.47 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00414759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.01614623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00226521 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,555,381,609 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, YoBit, Upbit, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, Binance, WazirX, Bitbns and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

