Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of Echostar Co. (SATS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Echostar were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 62.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Echostar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Echostar by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,861,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Echostar stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $56.29.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-acquires-3064-shares-of-echostar-co-sats.html.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.