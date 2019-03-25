Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Director Sells $585,000.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Marka Hansen sold 3,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $27.46 on Monday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 3.37.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $370.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

