Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.33 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. UBS Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $25.19 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

BHC opened at $24.69 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

