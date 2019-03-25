Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in CNB Financial Corp (CCNE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,703 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.28% of CNB Financial worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 589,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CNB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $370.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.81.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

