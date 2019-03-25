Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) will report sales of $228.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Sterling Construction reported sales of $222.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sterling Construction.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.85 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on STRL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after buying an additional 86,589 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $12.54 on Monday. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $334.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.