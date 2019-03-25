Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STML. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,547 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $137,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Gionco sold 8,563 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $103,012.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,546 shares of company stock worth $2,185,917. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STML. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 582,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

