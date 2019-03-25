Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s share price fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.24. 9,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 726,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on STML. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $137,502.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David Gionco sold 13,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $149,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,917. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 157,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/stemline-therapeutics-stml-stock-price-down-1-1.html.

About Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.