Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Visa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Visa by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $153.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $307.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $116.03 and a 52-week high of $156.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.74.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

