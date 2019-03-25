StarCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,162.00 (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. StarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1,162.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StarCoin has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One StarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.01504223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018085 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00001469 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About StarCoin

StarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam . The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com . StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv

StarCoin Coin Trading

StarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

