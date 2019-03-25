Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCBFF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. 1,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,303. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.27.

There is no company description available for Standard Chartered PLC.

