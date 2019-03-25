Stamps.com (STMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.17

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.17 and last traded at $83.96, with a volume of 17116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STMP. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $170.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.99 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $222,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,440. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,925.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/stamps-com-stmp-hits-new-1-year-low-at-81-17.html.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.