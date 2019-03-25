STAAR Surgical (STAA) CEO Sells $271,875.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Caren L. Mason sold 7,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $271,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

STAA opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 2.11. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 78,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,460,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

