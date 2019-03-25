SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Holdings Lessened by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,830,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,830,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,487,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,199,000 after buying an additional 124,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,847,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $62.14 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 157.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

