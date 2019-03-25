Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,194 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $44,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 125.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 676,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after acquiring an additional 376,991 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 35.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,048,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,596,000 after acquiring an additional 274,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $347,901,000 after acquiring an additional 266,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257,350 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 883,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,328,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Continental Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

