Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.09 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 268.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.24% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $21,453,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2,986.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 695,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 672,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $255.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $78,571.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $141,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

