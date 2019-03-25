SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Shares Sold by Tensile Capital Management LLC

Tensile Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tensile Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tensile Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.
SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $113.31.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.90 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.
