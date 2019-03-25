SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $113.31.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.90 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $177,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,828.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $290,553.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

