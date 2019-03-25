Springhouse Capital Management LP Has $787,000 Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)

Springhouse Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for approximately 0.4% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7,846.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. acquired 105,989 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.31 per share, with a total value of $2,152,636.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. 21,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,622. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.37.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.64 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 606.50% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising exterior roofing, insulation, engineered wood, vinyl, metal, moulding, spruce, and cedar products.

