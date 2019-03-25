Spotify (SPOT) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Spotify by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOT opened at $139.00 on Monday. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, January 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, December 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.79.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

