Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post $242.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.35 million to $245.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $243.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $848.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $846.80 million to $852.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $881.57 million, with estimates ranging from $875.30 million to $889.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWH. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 161,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,201,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 664,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 295,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 295,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 690,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

