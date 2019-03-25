Spire Inc (SR) Stake Lessened by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.20% of Spire worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,597 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,332,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Spire had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

