Spence Asset Management Has $7.79 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.6% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,439 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,248,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,057,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,947 shares during the period. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 342.8% during the 3rd quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,866,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $117.05 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $87.08 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $901.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

