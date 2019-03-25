SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 423.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of CWB opened at $52.00 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-convertible-securities-etf-cwb-shares-bought-by-colony-group-llc.html.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.