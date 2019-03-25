S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7,358.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,345,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $205.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,289. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

