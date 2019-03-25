Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,242,000 after acquiring an additional 615,584 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 719,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 119,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

