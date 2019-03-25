Sound Point Capital Management LP Has $6.25 Million Stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL)

Sound Point Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. accounts for 1.1% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sound Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.16. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 64.92 and a current ratio of 64.92. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $48.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

