Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.40). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. 3,496,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,596. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

