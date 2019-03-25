Sopheon (SPE) PT Raised to GBX 1,500

Sopheon (LON:SPE) had its price objective increased by FinnCap from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note published on Thursday. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of Sopheon stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Thursday. Sopheon has a 1 year low of GBX 631 ($8.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,441 ($18.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Sopheon’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

