SONM (SNM) Achieves Market Cap of $8.41 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, SONM has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and COSS. SONM has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $982,399.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00413381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.01620895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00225846 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001368 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.io . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Tidex, Kucoin, YoBit, OKEx, Liqui, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.