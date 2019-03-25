SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $2.48 million and $2,517.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,637,584 coins and its circulating supply is 51,178,369 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

