Soapstone Management L.P. Takes $3.91 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for about 2.4% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,169,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,533,000 after purchasing an additional 155,837 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,536,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 229,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 687.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.96. 36,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,892. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $716.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Soapstone Management L.P. Takes $3.91 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/soapstone-management-l-p-takes-3-91-million-position-in-cabot-oil-gas-co-cog.html.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.